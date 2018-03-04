US, Turkey violating Syria’s territorial integrity

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – A top military aide to Iran’s Leader names both Turkey and the United States in Syria the ‘aggressor’ as they are violating the territorial integrity of the war-torn country.

Speaking in Tehran on Sunday in a ceremony attended by IRGC commanders from Iranian northern province of Golestan, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi referred to the importance of the West Asia region, saying “this region has become a geostrategic location for competition between global and regional powers,” adding Syria is one of the most important part of the West Asia region.

The top military aide to Iran’s Leader added that Americans, the Zionist regime, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Turkey created the Syria’s crisis in the region, targeting its independence, national identity, territorial integrity of the war-torn country, destroying all of its infrastructure.

Major General Rahim Safavi went on to hope that the Syria’s people and government will be able to force the US troops out of the eastern part of the Euphrates river and regain the integrity of their country.

He stated that both US and Turkey are aggressors according to International law as they have violated the integrity of Syria’s territory.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top military aide to Iran’s Leader referred to the IRGC missile attack on the headquarters of the ISIL terrorist group in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor last summer, saying the IRGC Aerospace Force’s drones flew over the region, identified the targets, then the IRGC missiles struck and destroyed them.

Major General Rahim Safavi concluded with warning against the enemies’ plots to create instability in Iran, stating that Americans cannot attack Iran from outside, so they have invested in creating instability inside the country through their mercenaries who have infiltrated in some parts of the country’s apparatus.

