UN cease-fire in Syria not to affect Turkey's Afrin op.

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) –Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Sunday said the UN Security Council's cease-fire decision in Syria would have no effect on Turkey's ongoing military operation in Afrin.

"When we look at the UN Security Council resolution, we see that fight against terror organizations is outside its scope. Therefore, it will not affect Turkey's ongoing operation," Bozdag told reporters in central Yozgat province.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

The UN Security Council on Saturday adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day cease-fire in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries.

The cease-fire decision came as attacks intensified on Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, in recent days.

Bozdag also commented on the former co-leader of PYD/PKK group Salih Muslum, who was arrested in Czech capital Prague earlier on Sunday, saying the Foreign, Interior and Justice Ministries had initiated his extradition process.

Anadolu/MNA