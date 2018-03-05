Iran’s amb. meets with senior cleric of Turkish Shias

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Ebrahim Teherianfard met and held talks with the leader of Turkish Shias, Selahattin Özgündüz at the venue of Zeynabiyeh Mosque in Istanbul.

The two sides conferred on the growing ties between Iran and Turkey, developments in the Middle East, Syrian issue and significance of territorial integrity of this country as well as significance of development of unity and amity among Islamic Ummah.

Iranian ambassador thanked measures taken by Turkish Shias along with their Muslim brothers in order to spread unity, amity and solidarity in the Islamic world and the region in particular.

While expressing his special thanks for the presence of Iranian ambassador in Zeynabiyeh of Istanbul, Selahattin Ozgunduz praised Iran’s outstanding role in boosting relations between Iran and Turkey in all fields.

