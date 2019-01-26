Lavrov reaffirms importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, independence

In a joint press conference with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita held in Rabat on Friday, Lavrov said that the Syrian state must establish control over the entirety of Syrian territory, as this is the best step to resolve the crisis in the country.

He said that the next Astana meeting on the crisis in Syria will be held in February, reiterating Russia’s rejection of foreign interference in Syria.

Lavrov also stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid in order to prepare suitable conditions for the return of displaced Syrians to their country.

SANA/MNA