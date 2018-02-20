Syrian forces deployment into Afrin halted through communications: Erdogan

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – "Turkish forces will encircle Afrin's center in the upcoming days. Thus, we will cut out any external help, so that nobody could strike a secret bargain, Turkish President said.

"We will show those, who want to create a terrorist corridor on Turkey southern border, that it's not an easy task," Erdogan said at a meeting with lawmakers of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Erdogan added, "Possible Syrian forces deployment into Afrin was halted through our communications."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Damascus against supporting the Kurds, while the country's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that if Syrian forces entered Afrin, this would lead to a catastrophe.



At the same time, opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli said today that the Turkish military will clear Syria's Afrin region of terrorists "no matter the consequences."



Prior to Erdogan's speech, his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that media reports about the Syrian pro-government troops’ entry in Afrin district were "black propaganda", but "secret bargaining" on this issue couldn't be ruled out.



On Monday, a senior Kurdish official said that Syrian Kurdish forces and the country's government had agreed on the deployment of Syrian army troops along border positions in the Afrin region to curb the Turkish campaign.



MNA/SPUTNIK