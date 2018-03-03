Iran, Croatia to boost banking ties, establish joint-venture companies

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari called for developing and broadening banking relationship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Croatia.

He urged merchants and traders of the two countries for setting up joint venture (JV) investment companies.

In his meeting with Croatian economic authorities, Khansari reiterated, “Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has planned to strengthen pillar of economic activities with Croatia based on high capacities existing between the two countries, so that fields of technical-engineering services, food industries, medical equipment, energy, petrochemical, textiles, construction and information technology (IT) have been put atop agenda.”

Exchanging trade and business delegations is considered as the most important pillar behind strengthening bilateral trade and economic relationship between the two countries, he said, adding, “with the coordination made in this regard, a trade delegation will be exchanged between the two countries annually.”

At the efforts taken by the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, suitable grounds have been paved for enhancing direct relationship between central banks of Iran and Croatia, he opined.

Cooperation of private sector of the two countries requires creating a direct flight between the two countries for easy accessibility of merchants, facilitation of issuance of visa for accelerating trade and business ties and also boosting banking cooperation, he said, adding, “setting up a joint committee, which has recently been signed and sealed by the senior officials of the two countries of Iran and Croatia can be considered as a turning point for strengthening private sectors of the two countries.”

Vice Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said, “Islamic Republic of Iran has provided a suitable ground for Croatian private sector in order to broaden and develop its activities in the country, so that ICCIMA is an important base for establishing their ties with the Iranian merchants and traders.”

MA/4241326