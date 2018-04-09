Iran, Russia reach new trade agreement

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The visiting Russian official, Vyacheslav Volodin, attended the Meeting on Trade between Iran and Russia in Tehran on Mon. where Iran and Russia has reached new agreements.

The Meeting on Trade between Iran and Russia was held in Iran’s Chamber of Commerce in Tehran on Monday afternoon with Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, and Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, present at the event.

Also in this meeting were present some members of Russian Chamber of Commerce and members of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce. Masoud Khansari, the Chairman of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce was also present in the meeting.

“Relations between Iran and Russia have been in tides and ebbs in the last decades but the officials of the two countries are determined to boost ties and increase interactions based on their firm and trustworthy principles,” said Mr. Khansari at the meeting.

“The countries of the region can pave the way for development in the region and it is also the approach undertaken by the Islamic Republic of IUran to increase reciprocal ties between the countries of the region; the private sector is insisting on using the capacity of diplomacy to resolve regional problems,” reiterated the Iranian official.

“After the meeting between the presidents of Iran and Russia in Turkey, we arranged the visit of this trade delegation to Tehran as the heads of the two states are insisting on developing bilateral ties,” said Volodin, for his part, in this meeting.

He also said that establishing free trade zone between Iran and Eurasia is in the final stages of completion.

Also Mr. Larijani has told the media that new tariff agreements have been reached in the agreement. He added that the issue of wheat has also been discussed by the two sides to be resolved.

