Removing banking barriers with Iran, priority of Europe’s private banks

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Croatian Minister of Economy Martina Dalić said that transfer of money to Iran is not prohibited within the framework of EU rules and regulations.

Turning to the recent US pullout from JCPOA, Iran’s nuclear deal title, and its direct effect on mutual banking relationship, she said, “creating a facilitated banking relationship as well as money transfer system for trading between Iran and Europe is essential but there is still a series of obstacles in the payment system.”

The Croatian banking system fully understands the issue that there are no legal barriers to transfer money within the framework of EU rules and regulations in sanctions period in particular but EU private banks are mulling over risks and administrative barriers associated with sanctions., she maintained.

Croatian deputy prime minister said, “Central Bank of Croatia has urged its banks to solve legal problems in this regard. To me, private sector should be empowered in order to be able to complete construction operation of projects in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

MA/4299622