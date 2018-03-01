Croatia, EU fully back implementation of Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Croatian Foreign Minister Marija Pejčinović Burić voiced her country’s resolve as well as the European Union's to preserve the implementation of Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a second round of talks with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Marija Pejčinović Burić on Thursday in Zagreb.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations in all political, economic, and cultural fields, as well as the agreements reached between the two countries’ senior officials during their official visits. They also called for further expansion of cooperation in all areas and on all levels.

The Croatian foreign minister noted Tehran-Zagreb’s traditional and solid relations, adding that Zarif’s visit would further cement political and economic ties between the two countries.

She said that good agreements were signed during the visit of the President of Croatia to Iran, adding that Zarif’s visit to her country while accompanied by a major economic delegation indicates the implementation of those agreements.

She further voiced Croatia’s and EU’s full support for the implementation and preservation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, calling the agreement as one of the most important and strongest of its kind, which led to more stability across the region and paved the way for more interactions between Iran and the world.

Zarif, for his part, highlighted Iran's resolve to expand relations with Croatia in all areas free of any restrictions, and exchanged views with his Croatian counterpart on various ways to facilitate the implementation of agreements.

The two sides further conferred on the most pressing regional and international issues, including the JCPOA, the fight against violence, terrorism and extremism in all parts of the world, the crisis in Syria and Yemen, as well as the current situation in Afghanistan and the Balkans.

The Iranian foreign minister and his accompanying delegation are in Croatia as the third leg of his Eastern European tour following his earlier visits to Serbia and Bulgaria.

Zarif will wrap up his tour with a visit to Bosnia.

