Iran, Croatia stress coop. on fighting terrorism

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Speaker of the Croatian Parliament is Gordan Jandroković discussed issues of mutual interest during a meeting on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Zarif, while submitting Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani's warm greetings to his Croatian counterpart, described as satisfactory the two-way relations in the political and economic fields, especially as for people exchanges; he expressed hope the relations between the two countries would expand through removing obstacles and providing the necessary facilities.

Speaker of the Croatian Parliament is Gordan Jandroković, for his part, described the two countries' relations as privileged one, adding "I am confident that your visit to Croatia will strengthen ties between the two countries."

He emphasized that Iran is an important country according to Croatia's foreign policy and "we are ready to develop relations in all fields.

"Strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries, the visit of the Croatian Parliamentary Friendship Group to Iran, examining the areas of trade, economic, scientific and cultural cooperation, as well as discussing the most important regional and international issues, especially the need for fighting terrorism and extremism were among the topics studied at the meeting.

