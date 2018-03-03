Zarif wraps up 4-nation East Europe tour, returns home

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign minister arrived back in Tehran on Saturday morning after visiting Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Bosnia on his 5-day visit to East Europe and Balkans region.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, started an Eastern European tour on Monday and held talks with high-ranking officials of Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and finally Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Iranian delegation also held joint conferences in the capitals of those four countries.

While still in Sarajevo, Zarif tweeted Yesterday "after successful visits to Belgrade, Sofia and Zagreb, in Sarajevo today and pleased to be able to commit to strengthening our deep ties with all Bosnians. Thanking BiH leaders for affirming that the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina will never forget Iran’s long standing support."

