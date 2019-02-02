Tehran willing to establish close ties with Croatia in all fields

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Croatia to Tehran Drago Štambuk on Saturday, while receiving his letter of credence. In the meeting, Rouhani stated that today, the European Union has taken its long overdue first step in the financial field.

“Of course, we are happy that the EU has shown that it can act independent of the United States’ furious face,” he said.

Rouhani added “today, the world is facing a White House, the officials in which do not even believe in their own top intelligence and security figure.”

On US’s illegal sanctions against Iran, he said “today, the whole world and international organisations condemn this move and without a doubt, we will pass through these issues.”

“We believe that it is companies and nations around the world that will suffer losses here, companies that are determined to develop relations, but somebody is interfering in the relations among nations and governments,” he continued.

The President also said that the move by the US would not last long, adding “this move by the US cannot affect Iran’s ties with the world.”

He also stressed development of Tehran-Zagreb economic relations, adding “the two countries can have extensive cooperation in energy and financial affairs.”

The new Ambassador of Croatia to Tehran Drago Štambuk also presented his letter of credence to President Rouhani and said “Croatia is very happy about the decision made by the EU and this can help develop relations between the two countries.” The ambassador was referreing to a trade mechanism which was announced by the foreign ministers of three European major countries of France, Germany and the Britain on Thursday called INSTEX (Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges) to facilitate legitimate trade between European economic operators and Iran under US sanctions.

“Croatia will use any opportunity to deepen relations between the two countries,” the Croatian diplomat said.

MNA/President.ir