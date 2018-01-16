PUIC members examine Islamic human rights, women role in development

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Speaking at the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference on Tuesday, Iran’s Parliament speaker emphasized the increasing economic cooperation between the Muslim countries.

"In this union, we have considered different aspects of cooperation with Islamic countries, one of which is the formation of mechanisms for greater convergence for economic development. It is expected that this session will focus more on the issue,” he noted.

Larijani added that the participants have discussed the Islamic human rights, in which we enjoy strong fundamentals.

Larijani further highlighted the importance of women's participation and family issues in development f the countries.

He pointed to the decision of the US president to transfer his embassy to al-Quds, underlining that PUIC member states held meetings in this regard.

LR/4201064,IRN82797395