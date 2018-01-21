Iran, Guinea-Bissau to strengthen ties through parl. coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iranian parliament speaker said that Iran’s foreign policy toward African countries is the expansion of parliamentary relations and cooperation that can strengthen bilateral ties.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met with the President of the National People’s Assembly of Guinea-Bissau Cipriano Cassamá and the parliamentary delegation he headed on Monday, where he thanked his counterpart for participating in the 13th PUIC Conference and expressed hope that the countries can improve their economic, commercial relations.

“Iran’s foreign policy is to expand coopertion with African countries and the increase in parliamentary ties between the two countries can enhance bilateral relations,” Larijani asserted.

For his part, the President of the National People’s Assembly of Guinea-Bissau Cipriano Cassamá expressed satisfaction over travelling to Iran and said “we made this trip both to participate in the Conference and to negotiate with Iranian officials over the expansion of economic and parliamentary relations with Iran.”

“We hope that in future, we can have closer ties and enhanced economic cooperation with Iran through identifying the mutual commercial concerns,” Cipriano Cassamá asserted.

President of the National People’s Assembly of Guinea-Bissau Cipriano Cassamá and his parliamentary delegation attended the Iranian parliament open session on Monday, January 21, 2018.

