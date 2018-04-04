Rouhani congratulates Senegal on National Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has felicitated the Senegalese nation and government on the African country’s Independence Day, which is annually celebrated on April 4.

In a message to his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall on Wednesday, Rouhani offered his “sincere” congratulations to the Senegalese president and nation, and expressed the hope that friendly ties between Tehran and Dakar would be enhanced in areas of mutual interest.

He also wished health and success for Sall and prosperity for the Muslim nation of Senegal.

On April 4, 1959 Senegal and the French Sudan merged to form the Mali Federation, which became fully independent on 20 June 1960, as a result of the independence and the transfer of power agreement signed with France on 4 April 1960.

Due to internal political difficulties, the Federation broke up on 20 August, when Senegal and French Sudan (renamed the Republic of Mali) each proclaimed independence.

