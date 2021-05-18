PUOICM to hold an emergency meeting on Palestine in Tehran

The Emergency meeting of the Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine will be held in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, on May 24, 2021.

The latest developments in Palestine, the Zionist regime atrocious, ways to help the oppressed people of Palestine and end the war will be discussed in this special meeting in the presence of some heads and representatives of Islamic parliaments.

It should be noted that Burkina Faso is currently chairing the committee.

