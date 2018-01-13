Iran looks for developed relations with African countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – In a meeting with deputy speaker of Ivory Coast’s National Assembly, Larijani said that Iran wants more relations with African countries, adding current PUIC Conference in Tehran provides a good opportunity in that regard.

Today afternoon, Ali Larijani held a meeting with Privat Oula, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly of Ivory Coast, and told him of Iran’s readiness to expand ties with African countries.

Referring to current 13th Session of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference underway in Tehran, Iran’s parliament speaker said “given the challenges that the Islamic countries are facing now, it is essential for the conference to hold firm and clear positions on important issues such as terrorism, Palestine and Myanmar.”

Larijani added "the conference will also provide the opportunity for the participating countries to expand bilateral relations, and Iran-Ivorian parliamentary friendship groups can also take advantage of this opportunity.”

After giving Ivory Coast National Assembly Speaker to Larijani, Ivorian official, for his part, said "at the conference, we will support the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, because we have a shared point of view on the issues in the Islamic world.”

Privat Oula went on to condemn some countries’ interventionist policy in Iran’s internal affairs during the recent riots and expressed his country’s support for the nation and government of Iran.

Ivorian deputy speaker also called for expanding economic and parliamentary relations between his country and Iran.

He, on behalf of Ivorian National Assembly Speaker, invited Larijani to pay a visit to his country.

