1 speaker, 11 deputy parliament speakers arrive in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – 13th Session of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference has started in Tehran today, and so far a speaker and 11 deputy speakers have arrived in Iran for the event.

So far, Indonesia's parliament speaker and deputy speakers of Mauritania, Jordan, Gambia, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Mali, Niger, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Chad have come to Tehran to participate in the thirteenth meeting of OIC parliament speakers.

The arrival of the OIC parliament speakers and deputy speakers has begun since last Wednesday and will continue until this Tuesday.

A number of 16 parliamentary speakers and 14 deputy speakers are scheduled to attend the conference, along with parliamentary friendship groups and MPS.

The 13th PUIC Conference started today, Saturday, January 13, 2018 with specialized and expert meetings and executive committees in session.

According the conference schedule, the permanent and specialized committees and the public committee will be held on January 13-16 with experts from 41 Islamic Countries in attendance.

The 13th Session of Parliamentary speakers of OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference will be held later this week on Tuesday and Wednesday January 16-17, 2018.

