Iran-Egypt poised to develop parliamentary ties

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Yasser Othman, the Head of Egypt’s Interests Section in Tehran met on Tuesday and underlined the importance of developing parliamentary ties between Iran and Egypt.

In a meeting on Tuesday in Tehran, Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Yasser Othman, the Head of Egypt’s Interests Section in Tehran, discussed the latest developments in the region and the world.

In addition to exchanging views on the recent regional and international developments, the two diplomats also conferred on the ways to develop bilateral relations between Tehran and Cairo.

Both Mr. Amir-Abdollahian and Mr. Othman attached high level of importance to parliamentary relations as a key to develop relations between the two countries.

They also talked about other issues of mutual interests like the recent developments in Palestine, the recent summit of the heads of Islamic countries, and the convening of the special committee of the OIC member states against the provocative measure of the Zionist regime. They both reiterated the full support of their countries for the oppressed people of Palestine.

YNG/4303703