MOSCOW, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Russian air defense thwarted a terrorist attack by 13 drones on Hmeimim airbase and the Russian Naval CSS point in the city of Tartous, according to Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ministry said in a statement that Russian air defense detected on Saturday 13 unidentified small-size air targets at a significant distance approaching Hmeimim airbase and the Russian Naval CSS point in Tartous, adding that drones were intercepted and that Russian bases did not suffer any casualties or damages.

Such attack on Russian military facilities shows that terrorists have the techniques to commit terrorist attacks using drones in any country.

SANA/MNA