13 August 2018 - 13:07

Two drones downed near Hmeimim airbase in Lattakia

LATTAKIA, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The air defense units at the Hmeimim airbase on Sunday evening downed two drones launched at Hmeimim Airport in Lattakia.

SANA’s reporter in Lattakia said that the drones were intercepted at a safe distance from the airbase, adding that the incident resulted in no casualties or material damage.

