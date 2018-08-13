Two drones downed near Hmeimim airbase in Lattakia

SANA’s reporter in Lattakia said that the drones were intercepted at a safe distance from the airbase, adding that the incident resulted in no casualties or material damage.
SANA/MNA
LATTAKIA, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The air defense units at the Hmeimim airbase on Sunday evening downed two drones launched at Hmeimim Airport in Lattakia.
SANA/MNA
