Russian Reconciliation Center in Damascus shelled by militants

DAMASCUS, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Terrorist organizations positioned in Ghouta targeted the Russian Reconciliation Center in Damascus Countryside, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Damascus, asserted on Friday that the center was shelled 11 times in the past 24 hours by the militants positioned in Eastern Ghouta, explaining that 28 shells fell on the Center and a number of Damascus neighborhoods, injuring a number of civilians and causing material damage.

Earlier, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command announced that 3 children were injured due to terrorists located in Ghouta firing tens of mortar and rocket shells al-Assad Suburb in Harasta area.

Yevtushenko said that since yesterday, all the paths leading to the humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta, which was set up for evacuating civilians, have been regularly targeted by terrorist snipers.

The ceasefire, which started on Tuesday, has been violated by the terrorist organizations located in Ghouta through shelling the safe corridor set up for the evacuation of civilians several times, and by targeting residential neighborhoods with dozens of shells.

In the past six days, a total of 259 shells were fired by terrorists at residential neighborhoods in Damascus and its Countryside.

SANA/MNA