According to Al-Mayadeen correspondent, the blast took place east of Ras al-Ain in al-Hasakah province.

A number of Russian soldiers injured in the blast, the report added.

This is while Russian sources have not yet confirmed the news.

Russia and Turkey have previously agreed to conduct joint patrols on the M4 Motorway which is a highway in northwest Syria.

