MOSCOW, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday evening that during the past 24 hours, terrorists fired 64 shells at Damascus city and its surroundings, in addition targeting with sniper fire the safe corridor set up to evacuate civilians from Ghouta.

Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, said in a statement published on the Ministry’s website that the terrorists violated the truce 4 times by targeting with sniper fire the safe corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Ghouta, injuring 3 civilians.

In the same context, the Ministry said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists are planning to attack a UN aid convoy in Douma city and blame the Syrian Arab Army for the attack.

SANA/MNA