14 August 2018 - 12:40

Five drones downed near Hmeimim airbase in Lattakia

LATTAKIA , Aug. 14 (MNA) – Five drones launched towards the Russian military base in Hmeimim Airport in Lattakia province were downed on Monday evening.

SANA reporter in Lattakia said that the drones were destroyed in air at a safe distance from the airbase without any causalities or material damage in the area.

SANA/MNA

