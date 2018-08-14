Five drones downed near Hmeimim airbase in Lattakia

SANA reporter in Lattakia said that the drones were destroyed in air at a safe distance from the airbase without any causalities or material damage in the area.
SANA/MNA
LATTAKIA , Aug. 14 (MNA) – Five drones launched towards the Russian military base in Hmeimim Airport in Lattakia province were downed on Monday evening.
