Russia to continue fighting terrorism, Including in Syria, if necessary

MOSCOW, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will continue its war against terrorism, including in Syria, if it is necessary.

“There is no need for such a widespread use of the Russian armed forces in Syria, as it was before, and we, of course, will continue the fight against terrorism, including in the territory of Syria, if necessary,” Putin said Monday at the meeting with the chairpersons of the Russian Federal Assembly’s chambers.

He added, “I repeat, not as it was before, with such a wide use of all components of our armed forces. That is why the withdrawal took place, since so much equipment and personnel are no longer required there. At least not required now.”

SANA/MNA