Russia to help Assad normalize Syria: Putin’s New Year message

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin forwarded a message of congratulations to his Syrian counterpart Assad reaffirming Russia’s commitment to help Syria restore sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

In a message of greetings on the occasion of the New Year of 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin reassured his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad that Russia will continue supporting Syria’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, according to Saturday recount of the official website of the Kremlin.

In his message of greetings to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, the President of Russia expressed hope that in 2018 the situation in Syria would continue changing for the better.

Mr. Putin noted that defeating terrorists and rapidly bringing the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic back to normal would be in the best interests of the whole world and would improve security in the Middle East.

In addition, Mr. Putin confirmed Russia’s commitment to assisting the Syrian Arab Republic in upholding its state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and promoting a political settlement and economic recovery.

