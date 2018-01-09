VIDEO: Yemeni forces shoot down Saudi F-15 jet over Sana'a

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Yemen has released video saying it shows the exact moment they shot down Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S while flying over the capital Sana'a.

    

