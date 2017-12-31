3 Iranian films to vie at PS filmfest.

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The 29th Palm Springs International Film Festival will host ‘Yeva’ and two other Iranian films.

Palm Springs Film Festival, which usually screens a selection of films introduced to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to vie at the best foreign language film section, has chosen ‘Yeva’ directed by Anahid Abad as the representative of Armenia.

‘Yeva’ tells the story of a woman suspected of murder who flees to an Armenian village with her young daughter. This film which is a co-production between Armenia and Iran has so far vied at Montreal World Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival and Asian World Film Festival and has received audience award from Pomegranate Film Festival.

‘Beyond the Clouds’ by Majid Majidi and ‘No Date, No Sign’ by Vahid Jalilvand are the other two Iranian films vying at 2018 PS Film Festival.

2018 Palm Springs Film Festival is slated for January 2-15 in the US.

