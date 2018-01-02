Two Iranian shorts to show up at Spanish filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Two Iranian short films have received tickets to the competition section of Diseases International Short Film and Art Festival (FICAE) to be held in Spain.

Tonight directed by Rana Safiyari as well as Shirin Gharedaghi’s Mom and Dad are the two short films which will represent Iran in the fourth edition of FICAE.

FICAE is a short film festival held annually in Valencia. The aim of this festival is to promote through cinema and art, the social awareness about the diseases as a process of life and counteract the stigma that many diseases still are supporting.

FICAE is an initiative of the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the Chatedra Art and Diseases.

Diseases International Short Film and Art Festival will organize the 4th edition of the Festival (4FICAE) from February 23 to March 03, 2018. It is open to all creators of audiovisual content that want to show their short films in all type of cinematographic genres whose main theme is directly related to some type of disease or health issues.

