‘It Rains Slowly’ goes to Bangladesh children filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘It Rains Slowly’ directed by Saeed Nejati has been accepted into the screening program of the 11th International Children’s Film Festival in Bangladesh.

‘It Rains Slowly’ directed by Saeed Nejati will be screened in the panorama competition section of the 11th edition of International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh.

The film is set in Turkey just before the coup d’état 1980, narrating the story of a teacher who teaches his students about freedom and how to resist injustice.

According to the festival’s website, the International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh is an annual film festival held countrywide, which showcases full-length features, shorts, experimental films made for and by children, including fiction animations and documentaries, from around the world. Founded in 2008, it is the biggest film festival in Bangladesh and also the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country.

The festival’s 11th edition will be held on January 27 – February 2, 2018 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

MS/4189048