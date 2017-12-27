‘Kupal’ to turn up at JIFF 2018

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – ‘Kupal’ written and directed by Kazem Mollaie will take part in the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) on January 08, 2018.

In its 30th international presence, Iranian feature Kupal will be screened in the main competition section of Jaipur International Film Festival which is held annually in Jaipur, India, since 2009.

Kupal narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who goes through an unfortunate incident by trapping himself in his basement with little food and no water, having to survive by using creative and desperate means. The storyline of Kupal and the tagline is, ‘you can’t be alone in this world!’

Mollaie, who is both the director and the script writer of Kupal, has previously produced several successful short films and presented them to national and international film festivals. They include Please Stay Away from the Red Line، Minus and Delete.

Sara & Aida directed by Maziar Miri and The Man Who Wasn’t Here by Ata Mojabi are two more Iranian productions to be screened at JIFF 2018 along with over 70 other international films.

The Jaipur International Film Festival, the world’s fastest growing film festival, is held every year in January or February in Jaipur, India

Launched in January 2009, JIFF became expanding establishing name in organizing world film festival every year in Rajasthan.

The purpose of this film festival is to promote new movie makers, exchange of knowledge, information, ideas & culture between India & other nations in context of their social and cultural ethos. JIFF also promotes friendship and co-operation among people of the world through the medium of films & documentaries.

The 10th Jaipur International Film Festival will be held in Jaipur, India, from 6 to 10 January, 2018.

