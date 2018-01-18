‘Blockage’ to go on screen at 2018 IFFR

‘Blockage’ directed by Mohsen Gharaie and produced by Bahman Kamyar has been invited to the Bright Future Competition of the 47th IFFR and will vie with other films from January 24 to February 4, 2018.

After Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Locarno film festivals, IFFIR is the most authoritative European film festival which has been held annually at the end of January in Rotterdam, Netherlands since 1972. ‘Blockage’ is the only Iranian film in this festival.

‘Blockage’ has already made two other international appearances in 2017 Busan Film Festival Where it won the best film prize and Malaysia Golden Global Awards.

‘Blockage’ tells the story of Ghasem who works for the city municipality. With a hot temper, Ghasem has a reputation for causing trouble. However, when he is caught taking bribes from street vendors and fired from his government job, his situation gets more complicated. Tensions rise at home when he wants to use his wife's inheritance to buy a truck, and she insists on buying a house.

BS/4203353