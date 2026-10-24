  1. Politics
Oct 24, 2026, 3:05 PM

2 linked to espionage services nabbed in Kermanshah

2 linked to espionage services nabbed in Kermanshah

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in cooperation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force arrested two espionage operatives in western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

The arrests came after round-the-clock efforts made by Intelligence Ministry’s agents and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force commandos.

During the intelligence operation, security forces seized 10 Starlink satellite internet devices, 10 AK-47 rifles, and 5,200 rounds of ammunition for pistols and G3 rifles.

The operation was part of ongoing intelligence efforts to identify and counter activities by individuals affiliated with foreign espionage services and prevent actions that could threaten Iran’s security.

MNA

News ID 248854

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