Iran needs no gasoline imports anymore: President

Speaking at a Sunday meeting of the Government Information Council, President Pezeshkian pointed to high energy consumption and fuel supply under the economic blockade, saying the administration put saving and consumption management on its agenda to prevent further problems in energy and fuel, which led to significant savings with the cooperation of the nation.

"Today we have become needless of gasoline imports, whereas we had to spend 12 billion dollars for importing needed gasoline," he said.

Stressing that all revenues from fuel price adjustments, savings and consumption management will be paid back to the people themselves, the president said media capacity must be used to accompany people on important issues such as energy consumption management, gasoline saving, and strengthening national unity and social cohesion.

He called on managers in administrative bodies and organizations to work with empathy to encourage government employees, including through plans such as car-free Tuesdays, reduced use of personal cars, increased productivity, and use of teleworking capacity, to control and manage excessive energy and fuel consumption.

MNA