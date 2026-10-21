Iran not to bow to coercion, continues its path steadfastly

Speaking on the National Day of Exports in Tehran on Wednesday, he commemorated the name and memory of the esteemed martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, especially martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has always emphasized supporting Iranian exporters.

President Pezeshkian also seized this opportunity to thank the unflinching and nonstop efforts of industrious exporters who are continuing their export activities despite sanctions imposed against the country.

He stressed that the country is currently grappling with numerous problems and challenges, adding, “My administration has been dealing with many of these problems since its very first day in office and now, war and other pressures have been added to the problem. The United States did not predict that we would be able to stand in our feet in the face of attacks it launched and the sanctions it imposed against the country. Yet, we have stood firm, and we will continue our progress with steadfastness.”

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has never sought war and has no intention of waging war, but emphasized that it will by no means submit to force or bullying, adding that this principle is deep rooted in Iranians’ beliefs and credence.

MNA/ 6985223