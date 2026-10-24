  1. Politics
Oct 24, 2026, 3:30 PM

Pezeshkian stresses moving beyond ‘neither war nor peace’

Pezeshkian stresses moving beyond ‘neither war nor peace’

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the country must move beyond the situation of "neither war nor peace" so that his administration can plan within a transparent and predictable atmosphere.

He made the remarks at the venue of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) on Saturday during a ceremony of Population and Housing Census in 2026.

To begin with his speech, Pezeshkian commemorated the name and memory of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and those who were killed by the terrorist US and criminal Zionist regime during the 12-, and 40-day wars imposed against the country, highlighting, “Effective steps must be taken to move the country beyond ‘neither war not peace’.

Pezeshkian described the utilization of modern, smart knowledge and technologies as essential for service delivery and the prevention of disputes and conflicts, emphasizing that by making service delivery "smart," potential violations can be preempted in a timely manner.

The Iranian president described the register-based census as an effective measure for intelligent management, oversight, and evaluation—grounded in the principles of justice and fairness, noting, "This is a significant and valuable undertaking. Move forward with determination, and by collecting accurate data, lay the groundwork for the realization of justice throughout the country. In this way, the cost-effectiveness of operational plans can be enhanced, and productivity increased."

MNA/ 6988015

News ID 248855
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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