Leader congratulates wrestling team on win in world event

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message Saturday congratulating the national under-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team on their winning of the title of the World Championships held in the United States.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulate the Iranian champions, their diligent coaches, and the entire Iranian nation on the victory.

"The brilliant performance of our nation’s youth, the inspiring sight of the Iranian flag being raised, and the resounding playing of the national anthem of the Islamic Republic in international arenas reflect the nation’s hopes—placed in its young generation—for the realization of a bright and glorious future," the Leader's message read.

"I offer my heartfelt prayers for the success of all the youth of proud Iran," he concluded.

Iran’s national under-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 World Championships in Las Vegas, securing three gold medals and two bronze medals to claim the top spot in global event.

MNA/6980614