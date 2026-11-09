Speaking at the meeting of Special Headquarters for Technology Development, headed by First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref, he assessed the damages sustained by knowledge-based companies during the recent imposed war [12-, and 40-day wars] as well as exploring measures to support these firms in restoring their production capacities.

During the meeting, the vice president emphasized the strategic role of science and technology in ensuring the country's security and progress, reiterating, “After securing the people's livelihoods, the development of science and advanced technologies along with support for knowledge-based companies is the government's top priority that must be taken into serious consideration."

Pointing to the role of scientific and technological achievements in the country's defense capabilities, the first vice president added, "We witnessed the results of the strategy for developing science and advanced technologies during the two recent imposed wars and in the defense of the country."

Stating that scientific and technological advancement is a strategic necessity for the country's future, he emphasized, "We must be prepared for an even greater confrontation with the enemy, as the enemy employs the latest scientific achievements on the battlefield."

Referring to the damages sustained by knowledge-based companies during the recent war imposed by the US and Israel jointly, Aref emphasized the need for more serious and rapid action to revive these companies back to the production cycle.

Knowledge-based companies damaged as a result of war imposed against the country must undergo reconstruction, modernization, and improvement, he said, adding that production capacity must be restored, and their elite workforce must be retained.

The country’s achievements in the realm of science and technology are the result of long-term and profound vision of the martyred Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Aref underlined.

MNA/ 7005438