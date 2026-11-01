Iran finish 3rd at World Wrestling C'ships with 6 medals

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team finished third at the 2026 World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, after collecting six medals, including two golds, one silver and three bronzes. The team of the USA landed in fist place with six gold medals followed by Russia.

Eearlier on SUnday, Mohammad Nokhodi of Iran won a silver medal after being narrowly beaten 4-3 in the final of the men’s freestyle 79kg. He lost to American wrestler Levi Haines 4-3.

Also on Sunday, another Iranian player earned a bronze medal at the 74kg. He defeated Slovak wrestler Tajmuraz Salkazanov 5-4 in the bronze medal match.

A few days ago, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team commandingly won the world tile with clearly at the top and winning medals at the 10 weights.

MNA