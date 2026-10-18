Iran freestyle wrestlers win gold at World U23 C’ships in US

The medal matches and finals for the 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg, and 125kg weight classes at the U23 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships took place early this morning in Las Vegas, the United States. In 125kg category, Abolfazl Mohammadnejad defeated Kochanov of Ukraine 10–0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Mohammadnejad defeated Bestayev from Russia 11–0 and advanced to the semifinals. At that stage, Mohammadnejad overcame Khetag Karsanov of Azerbaijan 5–0 to reach the final. In the final, Mohammadnejad secured a 10–0 victory over Abramishvili from Georgia, clinching Iran’s second gold medal.

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