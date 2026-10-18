  1. Sports
Oct 18, 2026, 8:45 AM

Iran freestyle wrestlers win gold at World U23 C’ships in US

Iran freestyle wrestlers win gold at World U23 C’ships in US

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestlers “Abolfazl Mohammadnejad” (125kg) and “Abolfazl Rahmani” (92kg) claimed gold at the World U23 Championships in the United States.

The medal matches and finals for the 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg, and 125kg weight classes at the U23 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships took place early this morning in Las Vegas, the United States. In 125kg category, Abolfazl Mohammadnejad defeated Kochanov of Ukraine 10–0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Mohammadnejad defeated Bestayev from Russia 11–0 and advanced to the semifinals. At that stage, Mohammadnejad overcame Khetag Karsanov of Azerbaijan 5–0 to reach the final. In the final, Mohammadnejad secured a 10–0 victory over Abramishvili from Georgia, clinching Iran’s second gold medal.

MNA/ 6981018

News ID 248666
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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