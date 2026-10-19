Leader congrats Iran’s freestyle team for winning world title

In a congratulatory message issued on Monday, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei commended and praised the wrestlers, coaches and sports officials, extending his congratulations to the Iranian nation, especially the country’s heroic youth.

The full text of the Leader’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The championship of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s under-23 national freestyle wrestling team at the World Championships filled the hearts of the great and appreciative Iranian nation with joy and pride.

This achievement, which included winning nine medals of different colors, is, like the recent championship of the country’s under-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team, the result of planning, management and the tireless efforts of the country’s officials, dedicated coaches, and its strong and valiant young athletes.

"I congratulate these dear individuals, particularly the young champions of our homeland, and the proud Iranian nation," the Leader stated.

In another message, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team on winning the world title in the United States, praising the determination, talent and skill of Iranian wrestlers.

The achievement follows Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team also claiming the world championship, the president opined.

Iran’s freestyle team won the title of championships at 2026 U23 World Championships in Las Vegas on Sunday, finishing ahead of Russia with four coveted gold medals.

Iran topped the freestyle standings with 180 points, ahead of Russia on 171 and host nation the United States on 104, securing the overall team crown with a strong performance across the 10 weight classes.

MNA