Mehmedi bags Iran 1st gold medal at GR Wrestling C’ship in US

Earlier, Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team had discovered their opponents for the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, United States.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) –Abolfazl Mehmedi of the Islamic Republic of Iran has secured the country's first coveted gold medal at the World Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in the United States, defeating his Armenian opponent 2–1 in the final.
Earlier, Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team had discovered their opponents for the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, United States.
MNA
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