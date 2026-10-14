  1. Sports
Oct 14, 2026, 9:24 AM

Mehmedi bags Iran 1st gold medal at GR Wrestling C’ship in US

Mehmedi bags Iran 1st gold medal at GR Wrestling C’ship in US

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) –Abolfazl Mehmedi of the Islamic Republic of Iran has secured the country's first coveted gold medal at the World Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in the United States, defeating his Armenian opponent 2–1 in the final.

Earlier, Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team had discovered their opponents for the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, United States.

MNA

News ID 248576

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