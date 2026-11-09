Four oil tankers have been prevented from continuing their passage through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s armed forces disabled their navigation systems, according to local Iranian media reporting from the strategic waterway.

The report said the vessels were attempting to use a route outside the designated Iranian passage and relied on navigation systems operated by the U.S. military. It added that 11 non-compliant oil tankers had been targeted over the past 10 days.

According to the report, the IRGC Navy disabled the navigation systems used by the vessels, leaving the tankers stranded and burning in the Persian Gulf.

MNA