“Any move to increase the intensity of the Yemeni crisis will backfire on Saudi Arabia and will further heap pressure on the kingdom,” Abdul Malik al-Ajri stated on Saturday, accoridng to Press TV.

He went on to address Saudi officials, saying, “You reap in Riyadh what you sow in Sana’a.”

Ajri has said that any political, economic, or security-related complications arising from the Yemeni crisis will ultimately place enormous pressure on Saudi Arabia’s security and economy, gradually wearing the country down.

“Yemen is not an expanse of land that can be ruled remotely. It is rather a country neighboring Saudi Arabia. Geography is vicious. Business people simply look at maps and do not study papers and documents.

The Yemeni negotiator pointed out that any policy that overlooks realities on the ground and the direct connection between Yemen and regional security will never ensure stability.

“Such an approach will exacerbate the consequences of the crisis for all parties involved,” Ajri emphasized.

On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to "an unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen for almost 12 years.

Subsequently, the Yemeni armed forces have reported a series of successful missions that have targeted vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen, initiating a comprehensive military offensive that received support in terms of military, political, and logistical assistance from the United States and several Western countries.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives; however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its primary goal of reestablishing a puppet government that served its interests.

MNA