Iran nabs 39 mercenaries engaged in insecurity, vandalization

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry said that in operations against mercenaries of the American-Zionist enemy aimed at disrupting public security and destroying public and private property, 39 individuals organized into eight separate teams were identified and arrested in Qazvin Province.

According to the statement, during last winter's unrest, these mercenaries damaged property and created insecurity for citizens by destroying and setting fire to people's homes, large stores, banks, public and private vehicles, and gas stations, and by looting state property and shops.

MNA