Despite regional developments and transportation challenges along maritime routes, the trade exchanges between Iran and Oman have shown an upward trend in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2026).

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), the value of Iran’s exports to Oman reached $1.164 billion in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 22), showing a 23 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Iran has been considered as the largest destination of the goods reexported from the Sultanate of Oman during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to November 22).

Iran and Oman enjoy high potentials to enhance bilateral trade and exports in all fields, especially trade and economic fields.

According to the information released by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the volume of trade between the two countries reached 512.1 million Omani Rials [equivalent to approximately $1.33 billion] in 2024. This figure represents a 52% increase compared to the 335.8 million Omani Rials recorded in 2023.

MNA/ 7005717