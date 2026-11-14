The French government deployed about 70,000 police and security forces across the country today in response to nationwide protests.

According to France 24, protest rallies had begun in all parts of France. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that between 50 and 60 marches were expected to be held across France.

However, the Yellow Vest movement announced on its website that 338 rallies will be held across France on Saturday. A police source in an interview with AFP predicted that between 30,000 and 60,000 people would attend in Paris.

Images show that anti-riot officers raided some rallies, including in Paris, although the French Interior Ministry had declared the overall situation "calm and under control."

MNA