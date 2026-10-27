Intel. forces nab dozens of terrorists in SE Iran

Iranian security forces arrested 6 members of a terrorist group in Bampur, southern Sistan and Baluchestan, during a joint operation. Three Kalashnikov rifles, a handgun, 7 magazines and 172 rounds of ammunition were seized from the terrorist group.

The arrests were made on Tuesday during a security operation involving a pursuit, according to local officials.

The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan for security affairs confirmed the arrests, saying security forces were continuing operations to clear the area of terrorists.

He added that the Armed Forces and security agencies would announce further details of the operation in the near future.

MNA