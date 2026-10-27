  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2026, 3:39 PM

Intel. forces nab dozens of terrorists in SE Iran

Intel. forces nab dozens of terrorists in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s intelligence and security forces have arrested several members of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl [also known as Jaish al-Dhulm], near the town of Bampur in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran.

Iranian security forces arrested 6 members of a terrorist group in Bampur, southern Sistan and Baluchestan, during a joint operation. Three Kalashnikov rifles, a handgun, 7 magazines and 172 rounds of ammunition were seized from the terrorist group. 

The arrests were made on Tuesday during a security operation involving a pursuit, according to local officials.

The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan for security affairs confirmed the arrests, saying security forces were continuing operations to clear the area of terrorists.

He added that the Armed Forces and security agencies would announce further details of the operation in the near future.

MNA

News ID 248963

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