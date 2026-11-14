Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, said on Saturday that the strikes hit positions where Saudi-backed forces had assembled across several fronts in Lahj.

He said the attacks had been accurate and direct, adding that several military vehicles were also destroyed.

The operation came less than 24 hours after a similar attack targeted gatherings of Saudi forces in the provinces of Lahj and Al-Jawf, resulting in a large number of casualties among Saudi-backed fighters, he said.

Saree said the operations demonstrated the Yemeni armed forces’ intelligence capabilities in monitoring the movements of opposing forces and striking their positions.

Separately, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Friday that Yemeni armed forces had reached the coastline linking the southern provinces of Aden and Lahj, south of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

MNA